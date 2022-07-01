Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMRN. HC Wainwright cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,184,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,153. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.54 million, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Amarin’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.