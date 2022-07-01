Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.42

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.42 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 13427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

