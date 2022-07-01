American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,592 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Express were worth $50,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in American Express by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in American Express by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,934,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.30 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

