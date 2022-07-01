American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 18,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,428. American Noble Gas has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.
American Noble Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
