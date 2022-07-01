American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 18,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,428. American Noble Gas has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

