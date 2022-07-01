Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) traded down 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. 15,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 801,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
