Analysts Set Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Target Price at $136.00

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of research firms have commented on NVMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $88.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a 1-year low of $86.39 and a 1-year high of $149.15.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

