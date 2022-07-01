Analysts Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Price Target at $15.75

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,327 shares of company stock worth $562,800. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSI opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

