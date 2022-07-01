Analyzing China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) & Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Oriental Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $51.96 billion 1.10 $8.00 billion $1.61 7.16 Oriental Land $1.61 billion 31.55 -$509.39 million ($0.22) -126.95

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Shenhua Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 15.38% 11.76% 8.60% Oriental Land -18.27% -5.05% -3.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Shenhua Energy and Oriental Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oriental Land 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oriental Land pays out -9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats Oriental Land on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Shenhua Energy (Get Rating)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.15 billion tones. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

About Oriental Land (Get Rating)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.