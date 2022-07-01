Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.80

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several research firms have commented on ADRZY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Andritz in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Andritz from €60.00 ($63.83) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andritz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2328 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Andritz’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Andritz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

