Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.48

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 620330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGLOY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($56.43) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,756.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

