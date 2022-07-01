Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.78.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.98.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

