ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 145.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.23 or 0.02298097 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00190860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00081099 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015970 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.