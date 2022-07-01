API3 Market Capitalization Achieves $70.63 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00009920 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $70.63 million and $23.68 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

