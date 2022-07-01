Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Shares Up 3.4%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 32,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 77,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARAV shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Aravive in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Aravive alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.09). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 533.99%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aravive, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aravive by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the first quarter worth $35,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.