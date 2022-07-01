Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Shares Up 3.4%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 32,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 77,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARAV shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Aravive in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aravive by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the first quarter worth $35,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aravive Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAV)
Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
