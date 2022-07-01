ArbitrageCT (ARCT) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) traded down 32.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. ArbitrageCT has a total market cap of $20,321.28 and approximately $3.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArbitrageCT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars.

