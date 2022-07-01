Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VTI opened at $188.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
