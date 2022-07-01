Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $496,000.

AOA stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $58.32 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

