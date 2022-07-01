Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.46 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day moving average of $174.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

