Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $218.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average of $261.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

