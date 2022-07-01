Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 13.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $72,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 86,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average of $165.30. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

