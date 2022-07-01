Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 42,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

