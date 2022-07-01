Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 1,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 61,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,915,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

