Arcona (ARCONA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Arcona (ARCONA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Arcona has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcona has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $25,678.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcona coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.02203768 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00189108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00083233 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015980 BTC.

About Arcona

Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. The official website for Arcona is www.arcona.io/index.html . The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona . Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcona Coin Trading

