Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Down 83.8% in June

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $433,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $542,000.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $16.66.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
