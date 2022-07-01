Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $571,055.99 and approximately $729,722.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 411.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,966.76 or 0.10029548 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00187736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00079200 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015723 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

