Arlington Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas accounts for about 1.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 182,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,213,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 513,002 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $36,043,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,201,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,723,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,844. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.