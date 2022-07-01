Arlington Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 166.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor comprises about 2.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,234. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

