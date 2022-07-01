Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF accounts for 8.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,382,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,751,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,285,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.85. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.82. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $237.26 and a 52-week high of $297.30.

