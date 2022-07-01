Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 59,954 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,954 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. 220,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,046,139. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

