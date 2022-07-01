Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 61,993 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61,993 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 32,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NML traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 72,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,326. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0206 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

