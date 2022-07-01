Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.
About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
