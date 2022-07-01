Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $17.58 on Friday. Asana has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asana will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,786 shares of company stock valued at $316,462. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Asana by 45.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Asana by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

