Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target Cut to C$1.15 by Analysts at Desjardins

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. CIBC cut Ascot Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

AOTVF opened at $0.39 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

