ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Increased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 3.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $325,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in ASML by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 92.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $28.95 on Friday, hitting $446.93. 22,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $538.50 and its 200 day moving average is $631.83. The company has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $461.85 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.