Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Raised to $189.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company's stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $183.68 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $210.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.85 and a 200 day moving average of $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Aspen Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,560,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 107.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 67.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

