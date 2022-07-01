ASTA (ASTA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $298,295.00

ASTA (ASTA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. ASTA has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $298,295.00 worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASTA has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ASTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.02228631 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00188087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00081534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016061 BTC.

ASTA Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,875,000,000 coins. The official website for ASTA is www.astaplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

