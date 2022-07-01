Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Shares of Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNRGet Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 459,249 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Athena Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.