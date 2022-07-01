Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 459,249 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

