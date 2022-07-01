Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 47,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 421,086 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUS. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $423,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.