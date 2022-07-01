Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 132,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,864,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ASZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 29,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,454. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.
