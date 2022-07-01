Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 132,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,864,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NYSE ASZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 29,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,454. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.