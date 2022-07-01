Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $4.53 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.53 billion and approximately $495.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $16.03 or 0.00082776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00262330 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00047413 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009174 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 282,385,417 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

