Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.06

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 41549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36.

Get Avanti Energy alerts:

About Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 69,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.