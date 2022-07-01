AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Down 2.1%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 180.20 ($2.21). Approximately 420,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 635,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £902.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 338.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

