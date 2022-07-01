aWSB Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for about $9.71 or 0.00050410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 10% against the US dollar. aWSB has a total market cap of $59,374.27 and $81.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.48 or 0.02166774 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00193563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015994 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

