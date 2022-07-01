B. Riley Begins Coverage on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APPS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 153.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after purchasing an additional 510,159 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,530,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,022,000 after buying an additional 465,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 144.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after acquiring an additional 384,189 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

