B. Riley Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $128.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $149.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.47.

CZR stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

