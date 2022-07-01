Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $322.72

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.72 ($3.96) and traded as high as GBX 325.80 ($4.00). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 318 ($3.90), with a volume of 795,767 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.89) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 356 ($4.37) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 393.75 ($4.83).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 324.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 322.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1.91.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

