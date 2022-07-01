Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,751,780 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for about 1.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 6.29% of Coupang worth $1,951,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Coupang by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh purchased 38,372 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 744,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,200,720. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

