Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531,587 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.66% of Moody’s worth $1,663,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

NYSE MCO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.08 and a 200 day moving average of $325.16. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

