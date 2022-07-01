Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.17 Billion Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,087,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,166,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nomura cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

PDD stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 155,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,304,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $128.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

