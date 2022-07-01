Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $5,008,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.66. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.37.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

